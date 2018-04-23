Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up second save

Bradley pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two while picking up save No. 2 Sunday against the Padres.

Bradley got an opportunity for the save after a disastrous outing by Brad Boxberger during Saturday's loss. The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared in 12 games this season, accruing a 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 13.1 innings. Although Boxberger will likely remain the closer for now, Bradley could be next in line for the job if he continues to struggle.