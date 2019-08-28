Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Racks up third save in three days
Bradley converted the save against the Giants on Tuesday, pitching one perfect inning with one strikeout.
Bradley was called upon to close out a victory for the third straight day and delivered again, tossing 10 of 12 pitches for strikes and setting San Francisco down in order. The 27-year-old has converted eight of his last nine save chances while lowering his ERA to 3.94 on the season. He continues to rack up strikeouts and owns an excellent 11.1 K/9 on the season.
