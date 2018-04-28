Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Reclaims NL holds lead
Bradley notched a hold Friday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Nationals, tossing a perfect eighth inning and striking out a batter.
With eight holds on the season, Bradley has now reclaimed the National League lead from the Rockies' Jake McGee (seven). The hard-throwing right-hander has supplemented his fantasy value with a 1.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 14.1 innings to go along with two saves in games when closer Brad Boxberger wasn't available. While the Arizona team brass indicated prior to spring training that it hasn't completely closed the door on developing Bradley as a starter, that seems highly unlikely at this point in light of the 25-year-old's sheer dominance out of the bullpen over the last season and change.
