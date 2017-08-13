Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records four outs Saturday
Bradley tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Cubs, allowing no hits and one walk and striking out one.
The 25-year-old has turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances, dropping his season ERA to a bullpen-leading 1.36. Bradley has supplemented the ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB over 53 innings, which has made him an asset in deeper mixed leagues, despite the fact that he hasn't been in the mix for saves at the back end of the Arizona bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Ends hold drought Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Gives up run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Handed loss Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Tosses scoreless frame•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Collects third win•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches 11th hold•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...