Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records four outs Saturday

Bradley tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Cubs, allowing no hits and one walk and striking out one.

The 25-year-old has turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances, dropping his season ERA to a bullpen-leading 1.36. Bradley has supplemented the ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB over 53 innings, which has made him an asset in deeper mixed leagues, despite the fact that he hasn't been in the mix for saves at the back end of the Arizona bullpen.