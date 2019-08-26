Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records seventh save

Bradley allowed a hit and a walk but kept the Brewers off the scoreboard in 1.1 innings to post his seventh save of the season in a 5-2 victory Sunday.

Before Sunday, Bradley had allowed two runs in his last two frames, but in his most recent two appearances where he's needed to get more than three outs, he hasn't yielded a run. Bradley is 7-for-8 in save chances since becoming the Diamondbacks' primary closer at the end of July. He is also 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 58 innings this season.