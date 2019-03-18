Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Returns to action
Bradley (neck) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Rangers, Nick PIecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bradley pitched for the first time in more than a week as he's been dealing with a sore neck. He and Greg Holland are battling to become the team's closer, but neither pitcher has distinguished himself. Bradley has a 10.12 ERA while Holland is right behind him at 12.27.
