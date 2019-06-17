Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Rocked as starter
Bradley (2-4) opened Sunday's game and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings against Washington.
If it looks like Bradley, a reliever, was being used as an opener, manager Torey Lovullo insisted that was not the case, according to Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports. The manager said it was Bradley's job to go as long as he could. Lovullo needs to find a fifth starter going forward. With an off day Monday, he could skip that turn this week but will need one by next Wednesday. He's hoping to avoid using Zack Godley, who has been bounced from the rotation twice already this season, but the alternatives in the minors are not any better.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Will start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Has good result Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Role adjustment•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Allows pair of runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Rocky patch continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Takes loss Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...