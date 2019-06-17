Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Rocked as starter

Bradley (2-4) opened Sunday's game and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings against Washington.

If it looks like Bradley, a reliever, was being used as an opener, manager Torey Lovullo insisted that was not the case, according to Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports. The manager said it was Bradley's job to go as long as he could. Lovullo needs to find a fifth starter going forward. With an off day Monday, he could skip that turn this week but will need one by next Wednesday. He's hoping to avoid using Zack Godley, who has been bounced from the rotation twice already this season, but the alternatives in the minors are not any better.