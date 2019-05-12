Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Rocky patch continues

Bradley allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in a third of an inning in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Braves.

Bradley offered no relief while the Diamondbacks mounted a late-inning comeback. His wayward fastball led to a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning. Bradley's in a stretch in which he's allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. Manager Torey Lovullo believes inconsistent fastball command is the root cause of Bradley's poor performance in 2019, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The right-hander is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA and 33 baserunners allowed in 17.1 innings.