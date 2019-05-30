Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Role adjustment
Manager Torey Lovullo said he may avoid using Bradley to protect leads or keep a game tied until the right-hander can get back on the right track, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lovullo believed Bradley had moved beyond recent struggles when he brought him into a tight situation Monday, but the reliever couldn't protect a two-run lead. That performance preceded Tuesday's effort during which he walked the bases loaded and allowed a two-run double. "We're going to still count on him in certain situations," Lovullo said on Wednesday. "We might get him some (appearances with) multiple innings to continue to develop a feel. We might give him some really short spurts to walk off the mound and have a good result." Bradley, whose ERA is up to 4.63, has allowed 45 baserunners in 23.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Allows pair of runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Rocky patch continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Walked off by Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first win•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Takes first loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.