Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Role adjustment

Manager Torey Lovullo said he may avoid using Bradley to protect leads or keep a game tied until the right-hander can get back on the right track, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo believed Bradley had moved beyond recent struggles when he brought him into a tight situation Monday, but the reliever couldn't protect a two-run lead. That performance preceded Tuesday's effort during which he walked the bases loaded and allowed a two-run double. "We're going to still count on him in certain situations," Lovullo said on Wednesday. "We might get him some (appearances with) multiple innings to continue to develop a feel. We might give him some really short spurts to walk off the mound and have a good result." Bradley, whose ERA is up to 4.63, has allowed 45 baserunners in 23.1 innings.