Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Saves back-and-forth thriller

Bradley allowed a run on two hits and a walk to record his 10th save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Bradley, pitching for the fifth time in seven days, loaded the bases with none out before a 3-6-1 double play, initiated by a nice defensive stop by first baseman Christian Walker, helped stave off a Los Angeles rally. Six pitches later, Russell Martin bounced out to shortstop to end a game in which the Diamondbacks overcame two deficits. Since reclaiming the closer's job, Bradley has saved 10 of 11 opportunities with a 2.81 ERA over 15 games (16 innings).