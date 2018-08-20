Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Scoops up fourth win
Bradley was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Though he lowered his season ERA to 3.39 in addition to evening his record at 4-4, Bradley was far from sharp in his appearance. After retiring the first two hitters via strikeout and lineout, Bradley conceded back-to-back singles and then loaded the bases when he hit Hunter Renfroe. Bradley escaped the 25-pitch frame unscathed, however, when he whiffed Cory Spangenberg to keep the game tied at three runs. The right-hander remains the Diamondbacks' go-to setup option, but his elevated workload seems to be taking a toll in the second half, as he's given up 12 earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 12.2 innings since the All-Star break.
