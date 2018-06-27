Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Secures 20th hold

Bradley gave up an unearned run and struck out three of the six batters he faced Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Marlins.

The run scored on an errant throw by second baseman Ketel Marte, but Bradley whiffed Miguel Rojas for the final out of the seventh inning to strand runners on second and third. He earned his 20th hold of the season as a result, adding to his MLB lead in the category. Bradley has also chipped in three saves to go with a 2.13 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 38 innings, making him one of the more valuable non-closing relievers in baseball.