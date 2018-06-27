Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Secures 20th hold
Bradley gave up an unearned run and struck out three of the six batters he faced Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Marlins.
The run scored on an errant throw by second baseman Ketel Marte, but Bradley whiffed Miguel Rojas for the final out of the seventh inning to strand runners on second and third. He earned his 20th hold of the season as a result, adding to his MLB lead in the category. Bradley has also chipped in three saves to go with a 2.13 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 38 innings, making him one of the more valuable non-closing relievers in baseball.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bothered by fingernail issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up four-out save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Collects 16th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Surrenders home run Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Can't hold lead Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Reclaims NL holds lead•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...