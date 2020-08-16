Bradley allowed three runs on five hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings but was credited with his fifth save in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

Bradley was needed for eighth inning duty to put out the fire Taylor Widener started, but then he nearly lost the game himself in the ninth inning. It took text-book positioning by catcher Carson Kelly and a nice tag on the final play of the game to prevent the Diamondbacks from blowing the 7-1 lead they held after seven innings. This was Bradley's first flare up through seven appearances, so it should not be cause for alarm.