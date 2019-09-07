Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Shaky but gets save
Bradley pitched around a pair of singles and a walk to record his 13th save of the season Friday against the Reds, striking out one in a scoreless inning.
Bradley wasn't great, allowing two singles to start the inning and later a two-out walk, but he was just good enough to get the job done. He's now four saves away from tying Greg Holland for the team lead in saves.
