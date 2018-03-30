Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Shines in late innings Thursday

Bradley covered 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Though he was bypassed for closing duties coming out of spring training in favor of Brad Boxberger, Bradley is expected to handle a heavier workload than any pitcher in the bullpen after shining in a multi-inning setback role a season ago. The 25-year-old easily passed his first test of the campaign, generating an inning-ending double play to end a Rockies threat in the top of the seventh and then retiring the side in the eighth. Thanks to his stellar ratios, Bradley remains worth owning in most settings even though he's not in the mix for regular save chances.