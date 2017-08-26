Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Shuts down Giants in eighth inning

Bradley notched his 17th hold of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Giants. He struck out two batters and worked around a base hit during a scoreless eighth inning.

With the Diamondbacks playing in a number of tight contests of late, Bradley has been called upon regularly in high-leverage spots and has continued to deliver for the most part. He's notched three holds in his last five appearances while tossing six scoreless innings and striking out seven.