Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Spins scoreless eighth inning
Bradley tossed a scoreless inning in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 win over the Braves on Friday. He gave up a base hit and struck out a batter.
Though he needed 20 pitches to retire the side, Bradley preserved the Diamondbacks' one-run lead to earn his MLB-leading 25th hold of the season. Bradley has allowed just two runs over his last 22 appearances, which translates to a 0.89 ERA over that stretch.
