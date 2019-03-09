Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Stirkes out side
Bradley allowed one run on three hits while striking out three in Friday's game against the Brewers.
It was a mixed bag for Bradley, who made his second spring appearance. He's the favorite to land the Diamondbacks' closer job, but the competition between him and Greg Holland will continue to play out over the next two weeks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Finger feeling better•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Not yet named closer•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Avoids arbitration•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Inside track on closing job•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Blows save chance in finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...