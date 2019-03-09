Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Strikes out side
Bradley allowed one run on three hits while striking out three in Friday's game against the Brewers.
It was a mixed bag for Bradley, who made his second spring appearance. He's the favorite to land the Diamondbacks' closer job, but the competition between him and Greg Holland will continue to play out over the next two weeks.
