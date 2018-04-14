Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Struggles in setup role Friday

Bradley gave up two runs on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings, but picked up his MLB-leading sixth hold of the season in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Bradley entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and runners on the corners and allowed a run-scoring single before getting Cody Bellinger to fly out to end the threat. Manager Torey Lovullo brought Bradley back out for the eighth, with the relief ace allowing two more runs until generating an inning-ending double play. Bradley clearly didn't have his "A" stuff Friday, as he finished without a strikeout for only the second time in nine appearances and mustered just one swinging strike from the eight batters he faced. The rocky outing won't dissuade Lovullo from leaning on Bradley in key spots, though the Arizona skipper may opt to rest the right-hander for the final two games of the series on the heels of a 29-pitch effort.