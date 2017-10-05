Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Struggles on mound, but drives in two Wednesday
Bradley was tagged for two runs on back-to-back home runs and gave up three hits in total while covering 1.1 innings and gathering a hold Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies in the National League wild-card game.
After retiring the Rockies' final batter of the seventh inning, Bradley stayed in the contest to make a rare pinch-hitting appearance, and was able to come through with a critical, two-out, two-run triple to give the Snakes some breathing room. He would go on to give back both runs in the bottom half of the eighth inning, but was ultimately able to escape the frame with the Diamondbacks clinging to a lead. Despite his shaky outing, Bradley is still regarded as manager Torey Lovullo's go-to relief ace, so expect the 25-year-old to routinely cover multiple innings in high-leverage spots when needed throughout the Diamondbacks' postseason run.
