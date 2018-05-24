Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Surrenders home run Wednesday
Bradley gave up a solo home run and struck out two of the other three batters he faced in the seventh inning of the Diamondbacks' 9-2 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.
With the Diamondbacks dropping seven straight games and 13 of their last 14, few high-leverage opportunities have been available of late for Bradley, who has been limited to four one-inning appearances over the past 10 days. While he has picked up a win over that stretch, Bradley has been uncharacteristically homer-prone in the other three outings, allowing a long ball in each contest. Considering Bradley is still striking out nearly a batter per inning and sports a solid 53.8 percent groundball rate, fantasy owners shouldn't fear the home-run problems continuing to sink the righty's ERA, which still sits at a strong 2.88 for the season.
