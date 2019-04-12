Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Takes first loss
Bradley (0-1) allowed a run on two hits and struck out two over one inning in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.
Bradley opened the eighth inning by overpowering San Diego's third and fourth hitters, fanning Manny Machado and Hunter Renfore on a diet of four-seam fastballs. He stuck with the four-seamer but missed location on a pitch and was on the hook for the decision when pinch hitter Manuel Margot deposited the pitch into the left-center field seats. It was the second straight game that Bradley's given up a home run after four scoreless appearances to start the season.
