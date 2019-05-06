Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Takes loss Sunday

Bradley (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk without recording an out in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Bradley was dealt his third loss of the season, and more could be coming if he continues to allow as many baserunners as he has thus far. The right-handed reliever has allowed 18 hits and eight walks over 14 innings (1.86 WHIP). He's been able to prevent damage for the most part until Sunday.