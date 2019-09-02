Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Unavailable Sunday
Bradley was unavailable to pitch Sunday, so he was not called upon to preserve a ninth-inning lead in what eventually became an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.
After pitching five times in the last seven days, Bradley was given the day off Sunday. As such, manager Torey Lovullo played a matchup game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. Right-hander Matt Andriese got the first out before lefty Andrew Chafin was brought in to face Cody Bellinger, who deposited a poorly located slider into the right-center field seats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Saves back-and-forth thriller•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Racks up third save in three days•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bags eighth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records seventh save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bags another save•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...