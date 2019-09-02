Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Unavailable Sunday

Bradley was unavailable to pitch Sunday, so he was not called upon to preserve a ninth-inning lead in what eventually became an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

After pitching five times in the last seven days, Bradley was given the day off Sunday. As such, manager Torey Lovullo played a matchup game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. Right-hander Matt Andriese got the first out before lefty Andrew Chafin was brought in to face Cody Bellinger, who deposited a poorly located slider into the right-center field seats.