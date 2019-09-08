Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Unavailable to pitch Saturday

Bradley was not available Saturday after pitching three of the previous four days, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called on a combination of Andrew Chafin and Jimmie Sherfy, who eventually picked up the save, to close out a 2-0 win over the Reds. Bradley had thrown 69 pitches over the four days heading into Saturday.

