Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Unavailable to pitch Saturday
Bradley was not available Saturday after pitching three of the previous four days, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called on a combination of Andrew Chafin and Jimmie Sherfy, who eventually picked up the save, to close out a 2-0 win over the Reds. Bradley had thrown 69 pitches over the four days heading into Saturday.
