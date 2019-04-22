Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Walked off by Cubs
Bradley (1-2) allowed a run on two hits and a hit batsman without recording an out in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.
The Diamondbacks tied the game in the top of the ninth and turned it over to Bradley, who is still searching for the 2017 version of himself. Javier Baez, who doubled to leadoff the inning and advanced to third base on an error, scored the walkoff run on a David Bote single. It was the third time in the last four outings that Bradley's had some difficulty.
