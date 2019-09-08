Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Was unavailable Saturday

Bradley was not available to pitch Saturday after pitching three of the previous four days, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called on a combination of Andrew Chafin and Jimmie Sherfy, who eventually picked up the save, to close out a 2-0 win over the Reds. Bradley had thrown 69 pitches over the four days heading into Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories