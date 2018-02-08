Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Will battle for closer role this spring
Bradley will compete with Brad Boxberger and Yoshihisa Hirano for the D-backs' closer role this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
While there is little doubt that Bradley has the talent to become an excellent closer, the D-backs may prefer to use him in a more flexible high-leverage role in the late innings, leaving him to handle difficult spots any time in the seventh inning or later, allowing him to get more than three outs at a time when necessary. Even if he's not getting regular save chances, Bradley's potential for a heavy relief workload with a good strikeout rate and strong ratios should make him a useful option in many formats in 2018.
