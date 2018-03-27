Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Will occupy setup role
Manager Torey Lovullo said Bradley will stick in the same setup role he filled last season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bradley was in the conversation to take over as the team's closer following the departure of Fernando Rodney, but Lovullo opted to go with the more experienced ninth-inning man in Brad Boxberger. This leaves Bradley to be deployed in a similar role as last season, working multiple, high-leverage innings. While he isn't expected to open the season as the Diamondbacks' closer, Bradley will still prove valuable in many formats; across 73 innings last season, the 25-year-old posted a sharp 1.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while striking out more than a batter per inning (9.7 K/9).
