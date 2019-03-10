Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Working on curveball
Bradley is focusing on his curveball this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bradley didn't have the curve in his arsenal last season due to a recurring split in the fingernail of his right forefinger. Because of that, the reliever has prioritized that pitch this spring, including Friday night when he threw as many as possible, regardless if it made sense to throw it. "I was trying to throw as many first-pitch curveballs as I could, and my goal was, if I missed, to come back and throw it right back in the zone," Bradley said Saturday. "I've said this before, but truly yesterday was one of those outings where I had a plan to go in and throw more curveballs and I didn't care about counts, I didn't care who was on, I didn't care who was up. I was determined to throw some strike curveballs." Bradley, who is competing to be Arizona's closer, gave up three hits and a run in his inning of work Friday, but walked away feeling good about it, as he had a chance to refine a pitch he desperately wants in his quiver for 2019.
