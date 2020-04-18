Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Working out at home

Bradley built a full weight room that includes a pitching mound at his ranch in Oklahoma, Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports reports.

Bradley has been staying in baseball shape along with friend and fellow MLB hurler Adrian Houser of the Brewers in Oklahoma. "One day I'm super motivated and I'm locked in ready to get back to the season and the next day it's like, 'Oh, well, we're - we don't even have a spring training date set. What am I working out for right now?' It's such a weird time," said Bradley. The right-hander is coming off a rocky season in which he lost the closer's job but returned to that role over the final two months. He entered the spring as the closer and did nothing to lose the confidence of manager Torey Lovullo since then.