Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Works in middle relief

Bradley tossed 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 4-2 win over the Astros, yielding a double and a walk and striking out a batter in the 25-pitch outing.

Bradley has served as the Diamondbacks' top setup man for most of the season, but manager Torey Lovullo opted to bring in the right-hander with one out and a runner on first base in the sixth inning during the series opener. While Bradley retired the final two batters of the inning without much stress, things weren't as smooth in the bottom of the seventh, when he put runners on the corners with two outs before departing. Brad Ziegler was able to record the final out of the frame to preserve the tie game and spare any damage to Bradley's ERA, but it still wasn't quite the dominant showing the 26-year-old needed to convince the Diamondbacks he could be trusted in big spots again. Though Lovullo has said that the Diamondbacks will take a committee approach at closer after Brad Boxberger was recently removed from the role, it appears Yoshihisa Hirano will be the team's preferred option for saves with Bradley having shown limited dependability in the second half.