Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Works two scoreless innings
Bradley allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.
Bradley's fanned five in two scoreless outings (three innings) over the past week. It's yet another sign during a hit-or-miss season that he's emerging from the issue that caused his ERA to live north of four since May 11. This time, Bradley thinks he discovered something in his arm slot, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. In comparing video of his 2017 season to now, he and coaches discovered his arm slot had crept up.
