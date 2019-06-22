Lively was traded from the Royals to the Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Lively had been designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday. The 27-year-old owns an unimpressive 4.80 ERA in 120 career major-league innings. He's spent most of this season at the Triple-A level and will be optioned back there by the Diamondbacks.

