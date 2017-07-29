Diamondbacks signed C/1B Blake Lalli to a minor league contract.

Jun 7, 2017 - The 34-year-old was cut loose by the Braves' organization on May 18. He's nothing more than organizational depth at this stage of his career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast