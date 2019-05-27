Swihart started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 6-2 win over San Francisco.

Swihart filled in for the injured David Peralta (shoulder) against right-hander Shaun Anderson after Tim Locastro manned left field against two lefties in the first two games of the series. It looks like a platoon situation may be forming while Peralta is on the injured list, with Swihart against right-handers and Locastro against lefties.

More News
Our Latest Stories