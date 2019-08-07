Swihart (oblique) was activated z from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Swihart will take the roster spot of Greg Holland, who was designated for assignment Wednesday. Prior to landing on the shelf with an oblique injury at the beginning of June, Swihart compiled a .167/.227/.311 slash line across 42 games with Boston and Arizona. He figures to reclaim his utility role with the Diamondbacks now that he's healthy.

