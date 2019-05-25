Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Comes off bench Friday
Swihart entered Friday's game off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a run scored in an 18-2 win over the Giants.
Swihart had been the regular fill-in for David Peralta, who was dealing with a shoulder injury over the past week. After the Diamondbacks placed Peralta on the injured list Friday, they called up outfielder Tim Locastro, who replaced Peralta in left field Friday night against the left-handed Drew Pomeranz. The decision to start Locastro instead of the switch-hitting Swihart was likely borne out of Swihart's career .499 OPS against southpaws.
