Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Dealt to Arizona

Swihart was traded from the Red Sox to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Marcus Wilson on Friday.

The Red Sox were confident that they could get a trade done in the next 24 hours, and Arizona evidently offered up the most enticing deal. Swihart figures to take on a utility role with the Diamondbacks, considering he's proven himself at a number of different positions around the diamond.

