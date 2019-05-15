Swihart replaced an injured David Peralta (shoulder) in left field and went 1-for-2 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates.

Swihart entered the game in the sixth inning after Peralta sustained an injury to the trapezius muscle. The Diamonbacks are off Thursday, but if the injury lingers, it opens up playing time for little-used Swihart.