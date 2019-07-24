Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Experiencing back soreness
Swihart (oblique) did not play Tuesday's rehab game because of back soreness, Drake Hills of the Arizona Republic reports.
Swihart recently moved his rehab assignment from High-A Visalia to Triple-A Reno, so he had been getting close to a return. The back soreness may be a minor setback, but it stalls any momentum. Swihart has gone 4-for-19 over five rehab games.
