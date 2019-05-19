Swihart was a late addition to Saturday's lineup and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in an 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Swihart filled in for David Peralta who aggravated a shoulder injury during Friday night's game. Manager Torey Lovullo said Peralta is day-to-day and hopes to have him available Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Swihart will be the primary fill-in until Peralta is ready for game action.