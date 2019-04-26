Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Fills in for Jones
Swihart started in right field for Adam Jones (hand) and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in a 5-0 win over the Pirates on Thursday.
Swihart has started both games since Jones went down with his hand injury, going 0-for-9 in the process. The injury is not considered a serious one, so Swihart could be back on the bench at some point during the weekend series against the Cubs.
