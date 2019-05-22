Swihart entered Tuesday's game after David Peralta was removed with a shoulder injury.

This is the third time in the last week that Swihart has entered a game after Peralta was removed or scratched from the lineup due to the shoulder. If the Diamondbacks give Peralta the day off Wednesday, Swihart is in line for a start. Since being acquired by Arizona, Swihart is 6-for-43 (.140) with three home runs and eight RBI over 22 games.

