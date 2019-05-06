Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Hits first HR for new team
Swihart started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and scored another run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.
Swihart, who made his first start since April 25, popped his first long ball in an Arizona uniform. He's just 3-for-17 since joining the Diamondbacks and doesn't have a full-time gig. As such, at-bats come in drips whenever the team needs a pinch hitter, and he's not getting nearly enough swings to develop a hitting groove.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Fills in as right fielder•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Makes debut with new team•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Joining team Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Will have utility role•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Dealt to Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...