Swihart started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and scored another run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Swihart, who made his first start since April 25, popped his first long ball in an Arizona uniform. He's just 3-for-17 since joining the Diamondbacks and doesn't have a full-time gig. As such, at-bats come in drips whenever the team needs a pinch hitter, and he's not getting nearly enough swings to develop a hitting groove.