Swihart started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Braves.

The switch-hitting Swihart got the start in right field in place of Adam Jones against right-hander Kevin Gausman. Finding spots for Swihart has been difficult for manager Torey Lovullo. Saturday's start was just the fifth in 18 games since Boston traded him to Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories