Swihart started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Braves.

The switch-hitting Swihart got the start in right field in place of Adam Jones against right-hander Kevin Gausman. Finding spots for Swihart has been difficult for manager Torey Lovullo. Saturday's start was just the fifth in 18 games since Boston traded him to Arizona.