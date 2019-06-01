Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Lands on injured list
Swihart was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right oblique.
It didn't seem like things could get much worse for Swihart after his opening month, but they did; he hit .154/.200/.327 with 22 strikeouts in May (52 at-bats) and is now out indefinitely with this oblique strain. It's uncertain if Swihart will have a roster spot waiting for him once he's healthy. Kevin Cron was recalled in a corresponding move.
