Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Loses roster spot
The Diamondbacks designated Swihart for assignment Monday.
Swihart has no minor-league options remaining, so any team that puts in a waiver claim for the 27-year-old switch hitter would have to keep him in the majors. During his time in Arizona, the former elite catching prospect saw all of his action at first base or in the corner outfield. He failed to find a rhythm at the dish while seeing inconsistent work and also struggling to stay healthy, batting just .163 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate across 99 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Brought back from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Experiencing back soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Rehab assignment update•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Rehab assignment on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...