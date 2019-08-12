The Diamondbacks designated Swihart for assignment Monday.

Swihart has no minor-league options remaining, so any team that puts in a waiver claim for the 27-year-old switch hitter would have to keep him in the majors. During his time in Arizona, the former elite catching prospect saw all of his action at first base or in the corner outfield. He failed to find a rhythm at the dish while seeing inconsistent work and also struggling to stay healthy, batting just .163 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate across 99 plate appearances.

