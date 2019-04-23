Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Makes debut with new team

Swihart had a pinch hit single, knocked in a run and scored a run in Monday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

Swihart made his debut for the Diamondbacks, who acquired him from the Red Sox last week. With three catchers already on the roster that know the staff, manager Torey Lovullo does not plan to have Swihart do any catching immediately. Instead, the manager will find pinch hit opportunities for the versatile Swihart and use him as a starter at the corners in the infield and outfield.